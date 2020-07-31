Delhi LG Rejects Govt’s Decision to Open Hotels, Weekly Markets
The decision was reportedly taken over the ‘fragile’ COVID-19 situation in Delhi, with the threat ‘far from over’
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday, 31 July, reportedly rejected the AAP government's decision to allow normal functioning of hotels and weekly markets on a trial basis under 'Unlock 3'.
Official sources reportedly told PTI that the decision had been taken keeping in mind the “fragile” situation in New Delhi, noting that the threat was “far from over”.
A day earlier, on 30 July, the Kejriwal government had reportedly decided to allow hotels to start functioning and allow markets to open on a trial format, with social distancing and all other precautionary measures in place due to COVID-19
The national capital reported 1,195 new COVID-19 cases and 27 fatalities on Friday, taking the tally in the city to 1,35,598 and the death toll to 3,963.
In the past, LG Baijal has reversed multiple decisions of the Kejriwal government. In June, LG Baijal had overruled the Delhi government’s order on reserving Delhi government hospitals and some private hospitals for residents of the national capital, stating that it violated constitutional rights.
(With inputs from PTI)
