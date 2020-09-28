Delhi HC Issues Notice on 80% Reservation of Beds in Pvt Hospitals

"COVID-19 is a clever virus, with this virus everyday is like a game of Chess, the game is on and we have to take dynamic decisions," ASG Jain submitted before the court while adding that currently, the upsurge of the cases is extraordinary.

"There are three types of COVID patients -- mild, moderate and serious. It takes little time for a moderate patient to become serious and for the same reason we need more ICU. When we say ICU beds are needed for COVID patients, this means that this patient may need heart care or lung care and hence, the need to increase the number of beds," Jain said.