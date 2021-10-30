Delhi Govt Directs Hospitals to Use 1/3rd COVID Beds For Dengue, Malaria Cases
Out of 10,594 beds for COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the national capital, only 164 are occupied.
The Delhi government issued an order on Friday directing all hospitals in the capital to use one-third of the beds reserved for Covid patients to treat patients of dengue, malaria and chikungunya.
“It is observed that the number of cases of Dengue/Malaria/Chikungunya are on a rise, with increasing demand of beds for these patients. Further many of the beds reserved for Covid cases are lying vacant due to the decline in number of Covid cases,” the order read.
Delhi has reported over 1,000 cases of dengue this year, with more than 280 cases logged in the last week, according to a civic report released on Monday. The city recorded its first death due to the vector-borne disease this season on 18 October.
“Therefore, in continuation of this office order of even number dated 28/06/2021 and 18/10/2021, it is hereby directed that the MD/MS/Director of all the Hospitals under GNCT of Delhi may use one third (1/3) of the beds reserved for treating of Covid patients, including ICU beds for treating patients of vector borne diseases like Dengue/Malaria/Chikungunya,” it stated.
