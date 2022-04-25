Delhi Logs 1,011 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death; Positivity Rate at 6.42%

A fine of Rs 500 will be charged as a penalty for not wearing a mask.

Those travelling in private cars, however, will be exempted from wearing a mask.

In the larger scheme of things, India on Monday, 25 April, reported 2,541 new COVID-19 cases – slightly down from Sunday's numbers – with the number of active infections rising to 16,522.

As many as 30 deaths were also reported, taking the total death toll to 5,22,223, while the daily positivity rate stands at 0.84 percent.

Meanwhile, 187.71 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.