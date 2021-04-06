As Delhi Faces Fourth COVID Wave, How Do We Scale up the Response?

On Monday, 5 April, Delhi reported over 4,033 cases of the novel coronavirus and 21 deaths, a steep rise in just over a month. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) data, on 1 March, Delhi had reported just 175 cases with 1 death.

It's also the time when a number of people declared the pandemic over, became causal and ignorant of the COVID-appropriate behaviours drilled down over the last one year, and the festive season towards the month's end meant these protocols were swept up in vivid colours.

The pandemic, though, is far from over and the capital city faces its fourth wave.