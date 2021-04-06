Night Curfew in Delhi From 10 pm to 5 am: What’s Allowed?

Night curfew has been imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect till 30 April in the wake of the COVID situation, the Delhi government said on Tuesday, 6 April.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has been rapidly rising over the last couple of days. On Monday, the national capital reported 3,548 new cases and 15 deaths.

What’s allowed during night curfew? What’s not. Here’s all you need to know.