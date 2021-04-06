Night Curfew in Delhi From 10 pm to 5 am: What’s Allowed?
On Monday, the national capital reported 3,548 new cases and 15 deaths.
Night curfew has been imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect till 30 April in the wake of the COVID situation, the Delhi government said on Tuesday, 6 April.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has been rapidly rising over the last couple of days. On Monday, the national capital reported 3,548 new cases and 15 deaths.
What’s allowed during night curfew? What’s not. Here’s all you need to know.
Who is exempted from the night curfew?
- Officials and officers of the Government of India.
- All private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedical staff, etc and other health services (such as hospitals, diagnostic centres, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies and other medical & health service).
- Pregnant women and patients requiring medical / health services.
- Officers/officials· related to functioning of the offices of diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post on production of valid ID-card.
- Journalists for print and electronic media will be allowed to move on an e-pass as well.
I have to take a flight at midnight. Can I travel to the airport?
People coming from/going to airports/railway stations/lSBTs are allowed to travel on production of valid tickets.
Can I travel from Delhi to Noida during non-curfew hours?
- There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/ transportation of essential/ non-essential goods.
- No separate permission or e-pass will be required for such movements.
What if I want to step out for vaccination?
Amid the COVID surge, the Delhi government has also decided to keep one-third of all vaccination sites at Delhi government hospitals operational 24×7.
People going for COVID-19 vaccination will be allowed to travel during the night curfew.
What other services are allowed during the night curfew?
- Shops, dealing with foods, groceries, fruits & vegetables, dairy & milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, medicines and medical equipment.
- Banks, insurance offices and ATMs.
- Telecommunications, Internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT-enabled services.
- Delivery of all essential goods, including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce.
- Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets.
- Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services.
- Cold storage and warehousing services.
- Private security services.
- Manufacturing units of essential commodities.
- Production units or services, which require continuous process.
