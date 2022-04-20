Delhi Makes Mask Mandatory Again, Violators To Pay Rs 500 Fine
The DDMA announced that those found in violation of the rule will have to pay Rs 500 in fine.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday, 20 April, announced that wearing masks in Delhi will be mandatory again.
The DDMA announced that those found in violation of the rule will have to pay Rs 500 in fine, The Indian Express reported.
During the meeting, health officials were asked to keep a close watch on the B.1.10 and B.1.12 variants of Covid-19, which are likely to be more transmissible. The DDMA sought genome sequencing testing on all RT-PCR positive samples.
It added that schools would remain open.
(This article will be updated.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.