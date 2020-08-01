Delhi Govt Begins Sero-Surveillance to Help Map COVID-19 Trends
Last month, the Delhi government announced that it will be conducting a COVID-19 sero survey every month.
Another phase of the serological survey for COVID-19 began in Delhi on Saturday, 1 August.
The government described the process as a technical one, but one that is important to help understand COVID trends in the national capital.
"On the directions of Hon’ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal, the Delhi govt has begun monthly sero-survey in the city from today. The survey conducted in June showed 24% Delhi residents have developed antibodies. This will aid the govt to tailor it’s strategy to changing circumstances," said a tweet by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office.
Last month, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the state will be conducting one sero-survey every month. This survey will be conducted between 1st and 5th of every month.
The findings from the last sero survey, conducted between 27 June and 10 July, suggested that Delhi had passed its COVID-19 peak.
It further stated that, on an average, 23.48 percent of Delhi's residents have developed COVID-19 antibodies. Conducted by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), the study also indicated that a large number of COVID-19 patients in Delhi remain asymptomatic.
Experts believe that findings from sero surveys can help formulate containment strategies. It is important that such surveys are carried out periodically to know the extent and burden of the disease.
Currently, the death toll in Delhi stands at 3,963 while the number of active cases is nearly at 11,000.
