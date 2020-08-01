Delhi Govt Begins Sero-Surveillance to Help Map COVID-19 Trends

It further stated that, on an average, 23.48 percent of Delhi's residents have developed COVID-19 antibodies. Conducted by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), the study also indicated that a large number of COVID-19 patients in Delhi remain asymptomatic.

Experts believe that findings from sero surveys can help formulate containment strategies. It is important that such surveys are carried out periodically to know the extent and burden of the disease.

Currently, the death toll in Delhi stands at 3,963 while the number of active cases is nearly at 11,000.