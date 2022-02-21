DCGI Grants Emergency Use Approval to Corbevax Vaccine for 12–18 Age Group

Vaccine maker Biological E Ltd (BE) said in a statement on Monday, 21 February, that its Corbevax vaccine had received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the age group of 12-18 years.

The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm's COVID-19 vaccine is India's first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit shot.

Mahima Datla, the company's managing director, told The Times of India, "This significant development helps extend the reach of our vaccine to the age group of 12 to 18 years in our country. We truly believe that with this approval, we are even more closer to finishing our global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic."