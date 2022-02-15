ADVERTISEMENT
DCGI Panel Grants Emergency Use Approval to Corbevax for Kids Aged 12-18: Report
Corbecax is India's first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit COVID-19 vaccine.
i
The Subject Expert Committee of India's central drug authority on Monday, 14 February granted restricted emergency use authorisation to Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for children aged aged 12 to 18, news agency PTI quoted official sources as saying.
The COVID-19 vaccine, which is India's first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit shot, had received the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approval on 28 December.
(This will be updated with more details.)
Edited By :Tejas Harad
