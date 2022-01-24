'Dangerous' To Assume Omicron is the Last Variant of COVID-19: WHO Chief Tedros

Pointing out that half of the WHO's 194 member states missed the previous target of vaccinating 40 percent of their people by end-2021 and that 85 percent of people in Africa were yet to receive even their first jab, Tedros said, "We simply cannot end the emergency phase of the pandemic unless we bridge this gap."

According to AFP, the WHO chief said that the world would need to learn to live with COVID and to “manage it through a sustained and integrated strategy for acute respiratory diseases”.