In Small Dip, India Logs 3.06 L New COVID Cases; Positivity Rate Rises to 20.75%
India on Monday, 24 January, witnessed a marginal decline in the daily rise in COVID-19 cases with 3,06,064 new infections. A total of 439 deaths were also reported.
India's active caseload currently stands at 22,49,335, while the positivity rate has risen to 20.75 percent.
Delhi on Sunday reported 9,197 fresh COVID-19 cases, while Mumbai recorded 2,550 new cases
Karnataka on Sunday reported a whopping 50,210 new cases of coronavirus
Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) has said that Omicron is presently in the community transmission stage in India
'Europe Heading Towards COVID-19 Pandemic Endgame': WHO
The Omicron variant has led COVID-19into a new phase that could bring an end to the pandemic in Europe, the World Health Organization Europe Director Hans Kluge said on Sunday.
"It's plausible that the region is moving towards a kind of pandemic endgame," Hans Kluge told news agency AFP in an interview, adding that "We anticipate that there will be a period of quiet before COVID-19 may come back towards the end of the year, but not necessarily the pandemic coming back."
COVID-19 Will Be in Endemic Stage 'Very Soon': AIIMS Epidemiologist
A senior epidemiologist at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Sunday said that the COVID-19 pandemic is moving towards the endemic stage.
"Looking at the COVID-19 vaccination status and the natural infection, we can say that very soon, the majority of us will be getting an infection. And then this virus will convert into the endemic virus," Dr Sanjay Rai told news agency ANI.
The active cases stand constitute 5.69 percent of the total cases reported so far.
