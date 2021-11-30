Covishield Found 63% Effective in Fully Vaccinated Individuals: Lancet Study

The Covishield vaccine effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2 infection in fully vaccinated individuals was found to be 63 percent during the second wave, according to a study.

The vaccine effectiveness of complete vaccination against moderate-to-severe disease was even much higher at 81 percent, says the result of the study published in journal "The Lancet Infectious Diseases".

To estimate the effectiveness of two doses of the vaccine, 2,379 confirmed cases and 1,981 healthy individuals were analysed.

A multi-institutional team of Indian researchers led by Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) evaluated the real-world vaccine effectiveness of Covishield during the SARS-CoV-2 infection surge between April and May 2021 in India.

They also assessed neutralising activity and cellular immune responses against the variants in healthy vaccinated people to understand the mechanisms of protection.