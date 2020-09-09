COVID Vaccine Trials to Continue in India Despite Halt in UK: SII

The clinical trials of Oxford vaccine will continue in India as usual as it has faced no issue at all, the Serum Institute of India (SII) said on Wednesday, 9 September over the recent report of phase-three study of the COVID-19 vaccine being put on hold in the United Kingdom, as one of the participants reported a suspected severe adverse reaction.

In a statement to IANS, the SII cleared the air on the impending trials of the vaccine in India.

Commenting on the recent reports over AstraZeneca halting the trials in the UK, Serum Institute of India (SII) said, “We can't comment much on the UK trials but they have been paused for further review and they hope to restart soon. As far as Indian trials are concerned, it is continuing and we have faced no issues at all,” the statement read.