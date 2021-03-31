COVID Vaccine Safety: Can You Take Painkillers With the Vaccine?

Starting Thursday, 1 April, COVID vaccines in India will be open to everyone over the age of 45, irrespective of comorbidities.

Although this move is a much-awaited one, especially considering the recent surge in COVID cases in the country, it is also marred with confusion and hesitancy.

A major reason for vaccine hesitancy in the country – and even the world over – has been the lack of clear information about the vaccines and frequent inconsistencies. And making the waters even murkier are the misleading, ill-informed social media posts that continue to spread misinformation.

One such claim is that, taking painkillers after getting the vaccine can prove fatal.

FIT speaks to Dr Suranjeet Chatterjee, internal medical specialist at Apollo hospital, New Delhi, and Dr Sumit Ray, head, critical care medicine, Holy Family Hospital, Delhi to find out if there is any truth to this, and if there are any other contraindications that we should know of.