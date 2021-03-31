Officials Deny Claims Linking Madurai Doc’s Death to COVID Vaccine

Doctors have ruled out the COVID-19 vaccine as the reason behind the death of a young woman doctor in Madurai on 11 March. The Medical Administrator of Meenakshi Mission Hospital, Madurai, Dr Kannan told The News Minute that the woman doctor had been administered the COVID-19 vaccine on 5 February, a month before she was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state.

Dr Hariharini, 26, died in Meenakshi Mission Hospital on 11 March, after spending almost a week on the ventilator. She was admitted to the hospital on 5 March by her husband, who is also a doctor.

According to reports, Hariharini had fever and body pain on 5 March and her husband had reportedly administered her a painkiller injection. However, she fell unconscious within hours and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital.