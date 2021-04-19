COVID Surge: Summer Vacations in Delhi Schools to Begin Tomorrow

The Delhi government on Monday, 19 April, announced that summer vacations in its schools will now begin from 20 April, in stead of 11 May, as originally decided.

This decision comes amid a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, and the second wave of the pandemic raging across the nation.

"In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, the summer vacation has now been rescheduled and will be observed from April 24 (tomorrow) to June 9," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in an official order, as per PTI.

Delhi has been reporting around 25,000 COVID-19 cases daily in the past few days.