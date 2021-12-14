COVID Pill Shows 90% Efficacy, Works Against Omicron Too: Pfizer

According to a final analysis, Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 pill displayed 90 percent efficacy against hospitalisations and deaths in high-risk patients.

The oral medicine also showed effectiveness against the Omicron variant, the US-based pharmaceutical major said, on the basis of lab data, on Tuesday, 14 December.

Reuters reported that in an interview, Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten spoke about the findings, and said, "We're talking about a staggering number of lives saved and hospitalisations prevented. And of course, if you deploy this quickly after infection, we are likely to reduce transmission dramatically."

The Pfizer pills are consumed for five days with an older antiviral, ritonavir, with a gap of 12 hours, soon after the emergence of symptoms.