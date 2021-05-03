K’taka: 24 COVID Patients Die Due to Oxygen Shortage at Hospital

As many as 24 coronavirus patients who were on ventilator support died in the wee hours of Monday, 3 May, due to interruption of medical oxygen supply at the Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district. This tragedy comes two days after two patients in Kalaburagi died in a private hospital after there was a similar interruption in oxygen supply.

Speaking with TNM, Dr GM Sanjeev, Director of CIMS said, “Due to shortage of oxygen between 12 am and 2 am, patients needing high-flow oxygen in invasive and non-invasive ventilators have died. Out of the 24 people who died, 18 were suffering from co-morbidities and had long-standing problems. Right now we are requiring 350 cylinders a day, an increase from 35-40 cylinders daily, and our vendors are not able to match the increase in demand. We faced a major shortage due to delay in supply affected by the widespread increase in demand.”