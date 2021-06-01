COVID Orphaned 1,742 Children, 7,464 Lost a Parent: NCPCR to SC

Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of children in a “vulnerable position” with 2,110 children in total who have been or orphaned, abandoned, or lost one parent. UP also recorded the highest number of children who have lost one parent, with 1,830 children now living in single-parent households.

Out of over 9,300 children, around 1,224 children are now living with a guardian, 985 children with a family member who is not a legal guardian, while 6,612 are living with a single parent. In addition, 31 children have been sent to the special adoption agency, India Today reported.