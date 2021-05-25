COVID Med Hoax: Thousands Gather in Andhra to Get Ayurveda ‘Cure’

In Krishnapatnam village of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh thousands have been gathering during the past week to have an Ayurveda ‘medicine’ prepared by Borigi Anandaiah.

Anandaiah has been advertising the ‘medicine’ as a ‘COVID-19 cure’. The ‘medicine’ is given out free of cost.

However, the district collector of Nellore in a report submitted before the AP government has explained that the ‘medicine’ is made from “substandard” ingredients.