COVID Lab Leak Unlikely, Bats May Be Culprit: WHO-CHINA Study 

There was no evidence found of large outbreaks that could be related to COVID-19 prior to December 2019 in Wuhan or anywhere else, World Health Organisation's (WHO) Ben Embarek said on Tuesday, 9 February, detailing the findings of a joint WHO and Chinese mission that was probing the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that the hypothesis of the virus being leaked from a lab was also ‘extremely unlikely’, noting that when lab accidents happen, ‘they are extremely rare events’, The Guardian reported.

At a briefing, China’s team head Liang Wannian said that the team did find evidence of wider circulation outside the Wuhan Huanan market in December 2019, adding that the investigation has uncovered new information but has not dramatically changed the picture of the COVID-19 outbreak, reported Reuters.