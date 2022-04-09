COVID Far From Over, New Wave Sweeping Across Europe: Warns UN Chief

The coronavirus pandemic is far from over, cautioned United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as large outbreaks continue to spread in Asia.

In a video message "One World Protected - Break COVID Now" to the GAVI COVAX Advance Market Commitment Summit 2022, Guterres said on Friday, "We're seeing 1.5 million new cases each day. Large outbreaks are spreading in Asia. A new wave is sweeping across Europe."

Stating that new coronavirus variants are emerging every four months on average, he told all governments and pharma companies to work together to ensure every person is vaccinated.