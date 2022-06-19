India Records 12,899 New COVID Cases, 15 Deaths; Positivity Rate Rises to 2.89%
The 15 new fatalities include 7 from Kerala, 3 from Delhi, 2 from Maharashtra and 1 each from MP, Punjab, Rajasthan.
India on Sunday, 19 June, recorded 12,899 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its infection tally to 4,32,96,692, while the number of active cases increased to 72,474, according to Union health ministry data.
The death toll climbed to 5,24,855 with 15 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.17 percent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.62 percent, the health ministry said.
An increase of 4,366 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.89 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.50 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,99,363. The case fatality rate stood at 1.21 percent, it said.
According to the ministry, 196.14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country under the nationwide inoculation drive.
India's Past With COVID
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 2020, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the 1-crore mark on 19 December.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on 4 May, 3 crore on 23 June and 4 crore on 25 January this year.
