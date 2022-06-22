India Reports 12,249 Fresh COVID Cases, 13 Deaths; Active Cases up by Over 2,300
The active COVID-19 cases now constitute 0.19 percent of the total infections.
India reported 12,249 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths, while the active cases went up by over 2,300 in a 24-hour span, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday, 22 June.
The latest updates pushed the country's overall COVID numbers to 4,33,31,645 cases, 5,24,903 deaths and 81,687 active cases, the data released at 8 am showed.
The number of active cases rose by 2,374 from Tuesday to stand at 81,687, and now constitute 0.19 percent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The country's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.60 percent as the number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 4,27,25,055.
The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 percent.
According to the ministry, 196.45 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 2020. It surpassed the grim milestone of four crore cases on 25 January this year.
The 13 new fatalities include eight from Kerala and one each from Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
