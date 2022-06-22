India Reports 12,249 Fresh COVID Cases, 13 Deaths; Active Cases up by Over 2,300

India reported 12,249 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths, while the active cases went up by over 2,300 in a 24-hour span, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday, 22 June.

The latest updates pushed the country's overall COVID numbers to 4,33,31,645 cases, 5,24,903 deaths and 81,687 active cases, the data released at 8 am showed.