Omicron in India: Is India Prepared for a Possible Spread?

Life to a large extent was coming back to some level of normalcy in India after the country witnessed a deadly second wave earlier this year.

But with a new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, being reported all around the world last week and now also in India, everyone is sitting up in their chair to enquire about what the deal is with this variant.

The first two cases of the Omicron in India were detected on 2 December. Both these cases were detected in Karnataka and both patients have recovered from the virus.

So now that Omicron is in India, how concerned should you be? And more importantly, how prepared is India?

To discuss this, we spoke with epidemiologist and health systems expert Dr Chandrakant Lahariya.