COVID-19 Vaccination for All Above 45 to Begin From 1 April: Govt

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday, 23 March, announced that the government has decided that from 1 April onwards, everyone above 45 years of age will be eligible for vaccination against COVID-19.

Javadekar also requested that all eligible people should immediately register for the vaccinations.

The Union Minister also said that medical advice had now stated that the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine should be administered between the fourth and eighth week, particularly for Covishield.

Union Health Secretary Shri Rajesh Bhushan had on Monday, 22 March, written to the Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories in this regard, directing them to increase the interval period between the two doses of Covishield to four-eight weeks.