80 of 124 COVID-19 Cases in TN Connected to Tablighi Delhi Event

Fifty seven cases of COVID-19 were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, of which 50 of them had attended the conference in Nizamuddin, New Delhi. The patients are admitted in hospitals in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Chennai and Namakkal and their condition is stable, said Health Minister Vijayabaskar.

“Out of the total 124 COVID-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu, 80 of them are connected to the Tabliighi Jamaat meeting that happened in Delhi,” said state health secretary Beela Rajesh.

The total number of confirmed positive cases has gone up to 124 in the state.