80 of 124 COVID-19 Cases in TN Connected to Tablighi Delhi Event
Fifty seven cases of COVID-19 were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, of which 50 of them had attended the conference in Nizamuddin, New Delhi. The patients are admitted in hospitals in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Chennai and Namakkal and their condition is stable, said Health Minister Vijayabaskar.
“Out of the total 124 COVID-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu, 80 of them are connected to the Tabliighi Jamaat meeting that happened in Delhi,” said state health secretary Beela Rajesh.
The total number of confirmed positive cases has gone up to 124 in the state.
Over 1,500 people from the state had attended the meeting in Delhi, of which 1,130 returned and 515 of them are under observation now.
“This is our request to the people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi- please come forward and declare yourself so that we can help you and your family,” she said.
An FIR has been registered against Maulana Saad and others of the Tabligh-e-Jamaat for violating directions given by the government regarding restrictions on gatherings, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said on Tuesday.
The case has been registered under the Epidemic Disease Act of 1897 and other sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Several cases in Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported travel history to this congregation in the capital.
Six men from Telangana and one from Kashmir died on Sunday, 30 March, and they too had reported travel history to the same event.
The south Delhi neighbourhood where the event took place has been sealed.
