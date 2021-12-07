COVID-19 in India: 85% of All Eligible Adults Vaccinated, Says Health Min

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday, 6 December, stated that 85 percent of India's eligible adult population had been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Over 50 percent of India's eligible adult population has been fully vaccinated with both shots, the Union minister added.

Meanwhile, amid concerns surrounding the Omicron variant, as per data on Tuesday morning, India reported its lowest single-day rise in cases in 558 days with 6,822 new infections on Monday.