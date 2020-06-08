The Mizoram government on Monday, 8 June, decided to impose a two-week ‘total lockdown’ in the state from 9 June, "in view of the prevailing situation".“Consultative meeting chaired by CM (Zoramthanga) decides to impose two-week total lockdown of the state with effect from 9 June 2020, in view of the prevailing situation. Lockdown guidelines will be notified shortly,” the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Mizoram government tweeted.“The consultative meeting chaired by CM (also) decides to extend the period of quarantine, which currently is 14 days, to 21 days with immediate effect,” it added.Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.According to the state data, Mizoram currently has 42 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 41 active cases and one recovered patient.The Mizoram government's decision comes on the first day of reopening of malls, restaurants and places of worship in several parts of the country under the 'Unlock 1' guidelines issued by the Centre.However, there has been a steady rise in the number of coronavirus cases as the country continues to be opened up, with cases also rising significantly in many northeast states.Unlock 1: Devotees Throng Temples, Gurudwaras, Mosques on Day 1 We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.