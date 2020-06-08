India has reported the highest single-day spike of 9,983 new COVID-19 cases; 206 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 2,56,611, including 1,25,381 active cases, 1,24,095 cured/discharged/migrated and 7135 deaths, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.Delhi borders reopened on Monday, 8 June, a week after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that they would be sealed. He also said that Delhi government hospitals and some private hospitals in Delhi will only treat patients from the national capital. However, central hospitals will remain open for all.Meanwhile, all restaurants, malls and places of worship will open in the national capital from today. Hotels and banquet halls will, however, remain closed.According to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, there are over 6.8 million COVID-19 cases globally, with India being the fifth worst-affected countryDelhi on Saturday recorded 1,320 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the national capital to over 27,000, with the death toll at 761In Maharashtra, 3,007 new COVID-19 cases and 91 deaths were recorded on Sunday, taking the case tally to 85,975 and death toll to 3,060 Delhi Police Crime Branch said, “Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad has yet not submitted COVID-19 test report issued by a government approved lab. He will be called for interrogation once he submits the report.”Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated, “India reports the highest single-day spike of 9,983 new COVID-19 cases; 206 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 2,56,611, including 1,25,381 active cases, 1,24,095 cured/discharged/migrated and 7135 deaths.”The Government of Puducherry said, “total 128 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Puducherry till date, of which 75 are active cases and 52 have been treated/discharged.”In Delhi, devotees offer prayers at Gurudwara Sisganj Sahib as government allows reopening of places of worship from today. Diljeet Kaur, a devotee said, “We're not allowed to enter without wearing masks and they're checking temperature of people at entry. Social distancing is being followed.”Jama Masjid in Delhi has been re-opened today for devotees, as the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed opening of places of worship from today with certain precautionary measures amid COVID-19 outbreak.In Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Gorakhnath Temple. The central government has allowed re-opening of places of worship from today.Delhi government had yesterday announced the opening of its borders with neighbouring states; visuals from Delhi-Gurugram border. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.