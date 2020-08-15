COVID-19: Manipur Govt Extends Complete Lockdown Till 31 August

The Government of Manipur announced on Saturday, 15 August, that the lockdown in the state has been extended till 31 August, reported ANI, citing an order by the Government of Manipur.

The order has been taken by the Chairperson, State Executive Committee of the State Disaster Management authority, and says that “…the State Disaster Management Authority hereby orders extension of the complete lockdown in the state till 31 August or until further orders, whichever is earlier”.