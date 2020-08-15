COVID-19: Manipur Govt Extends Complete Lockdown Till 31 August
Reportedly, there are presently 4,198 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Manipur.
The Government of Manipur announced on Saturday, 15 August, that the lockdown in the state has been extended till 31 August, reported ANI, citing an order by the Government of Manipur.
The order has been taken by the Chairperson, State Executive Committee of the State Disaster Management authority, and says that “…the State Disaster Management Authority hereby orders extension of the complete lockdown in the state till 31 August or until further orders, whichever is earlier”.
“There shall be lockdown except for the activities listed in the Annexure and Deputy Commissioners will issue order imposing curfew from 5 pm to 6 am in their districts,” the order added.
(With inputs from ANI.)
