India’s Daily COVID Tally Below 1 Lakh: Mapping India’s 2nd Wave

However, these 60 days of the deadly second wave have seen extreme misery, numerous deaths, massive hunt for life-saving oxygen, relentless midnight SOS calls, helplessness, and complete chaos.

While common citizens stepped in to help each other, policy gaps and delays by the government were severely criticised.

Here are some milestones that India crossed in terms of numbers of cases and deaths in the second wave. And while these numbers tell us the magnitude of the crisis, behind each of them is a heartbreaking story of loss, pain, and suffering.