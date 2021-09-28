India Reports 18,795 Fresh COVID-19 Cases; 179 Deaths Take Toll Past 4.47 Lakh

India on Tuesday, 28 September, reported 18,795 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the country's case tally to 3,36,97,581. India also reported 179 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the country's total death toll to 4,47,373.

As per the data released by the Union Health Ministry, the country has 2,92,206 active cases at present.

A total of 26,030 people also recovered from COVID-19 in this 24-hour period and and as many as 32,9,58,002 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far.

Meanwhile, India has vaccinated 1,02,22,525 people in the last 24 hours, taking the total vaccination count to 87,07,08,636 crore.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 11,699 cases and 58 deaths in the same period.