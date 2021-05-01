India Reports Over 4 Lakh New COVID Cases; Tally at 1.91 Cr

In the biggest-ever single-day spike, India reported 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths on Saturday, 1 May, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total number of cases in the country now stand at 1,91,64,969.

And as the surge continues, the United Stated has issued a proclamation to restrict travel of non-citizens from India starting 4 May.

Meanwhile, state governments in India have been announcing restrictions to curb the spread and break the chain of the virus as the Centre extends the vaccination programme to people above 18 years. However, as the rollout is scheduled to happen from Saturday many states have expressed their inability to start the drive due to vaccine shortage.