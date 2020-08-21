Non-Essential Shops, Offices to be Shut in Haryana on Weekends

This comes a day after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ordered the extension of weekend lockdown along with a daily night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am in all the 167 cities or towns of the state from Friday.

The CM had also ordered a total ban on all gatherings, except weddings and funerals, across the state till 31 August, reported ANI, quoting the CM's office. Government and private offices would be allowed to work at 50 percent of the capacity till the end of the month, the CMO further said.