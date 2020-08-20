With Biggest Spike of 69,652, India’s COVID Tally Crosses 28 Lakh

With a spike of 69,652 cases in the last 24 hours, the total tally of COVID19 casrs in the country rose to 28,36,926 on Thursday, 20 August. The figure includes 6,86,395 active cases, 20,96,665 cured/discharged/migrated and 53,866 deaths.

Meanwhile, India conducted more than 9 lakh COVID-19 tests in 24 hours, the Ministry of Health notified on Thursday.