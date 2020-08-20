With Biggest Spike of 69,652, India’s COVID Tally Crosses 28 Lakh
With a spike of 69,652 cases in the last 24 hours, the total tally of COVID19 casrs in the country rose to 28,36,926 on Thursday, 20 August. The figure includes 6,86,395 active cases, 20,96,665 cured/discharged/migrated and 53,866 deaths.
Meanwhile, India conducted more than 9 lakh COVID-19 tests in 24 hours, the Ministry of Health notified on Thursday.
- Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 13,165 new COVID-19 cases in what is the biggest one-day spike in the state
- The Maharashtra government has allowed the resumption of inter-district bus services of the state transport corporation
- The US on Wednesday handed over 100 ventilators to India, as part of President Trump’s offer of assistance to New Delhi in the fight against COVID-19, PTI reported
- Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday tweeted saying that India is negotiating with 13 more countries to establish air travel arrangements
Kerala Doctors Move HC Over Salaries
18 junior government doctors working for containing the spread COVID-19 pandemic have approached the Kerala High Court, seeking a direction to the government to disburse their salaries along with arrears immediately, ANI reported.
Over 9 Lakh Samples Tested in India in 24 Hours
More than 9 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in India in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare notified.
COVID-19 Patient Kills Self in Moradabad
A COVID-19 patient who was admitted at the COVID care centre in Teerthanker Mahaveer University of Moradabad allegedly died by suicide.
“We are checking the CCTV footage. Investigation is underway,” Ashok Kumar, SP Crime told ANI.
