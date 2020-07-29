India’s COVID Tally Crosses 15-Lakh Mark; Death Toll at 34,193

India on Wednesday, 29 July recorded close to one lakh new COVID-19 cases within a span of 48 hours, taking India’s tally over the 15 lakh-mark.

According to the ministry of health and family welfare, the total number of cases in India stand at 15,31,669 including 5,09,447, active cases, 9,88,030 discharged/migrated and 34,193 deaths.