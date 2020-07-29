India’s COVID Tally Crosses 15-Lakh Mark; Death Toll at 34,193
Catch all live updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here.
India on Wednesday, 29 July recorded close to one lakh new COVID-19 cases within a span of 48 hours, taking India’s tally over the 15 lakh-mark.
According to the ministry of health and family welfare, the total number of cases in India stand at 15,31,669 including 5,09,447, active cases, 9,88,030 discharged/migrated and 34,193 deaths.
- Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray pointed that only 700 COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai on Tuesday, the day when it also saw the highest daily testing numbers
- According to the Health Ministry figures announced earlier on Tuesday, India’s COVID-19 case count stood at 14.83 lakh and the death toll at 33,425
- According to the Centre, the country’s case fatality rate stands at 2.25 percent, while the recovery rate is more than 64 percent
India's COVID-19 Case Tally Crosses 15-Lakh Mark; Death Toll at 34,193
India on Wednesday, 29 July recorded close to one lakh new COVID-19 cases within a span of 48 hours, taking India’s tally over the 15 lakh-mark.
According to the ministry of health and family welfare, the total number of cases in India stand at 15,31,669 including 5,09,447, active cases, 9,88,030 discharged/migrated and 34,193 deaths.
27 New Cases in Andaman & Nicobar Islands
At least 27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands taking the total cases to 390, including 1 death.
MP Minister, Wife Test Positive for COVID-19
Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, PTI reported.
COVID-19 Patient Dies by Suicide in MP
A patient died allegedly by suicide at a COVID-19 centre in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh last night, ANI reported.
1,77,43,740 Samples Tested Nationwide Till Date: ICMR
The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 28 July is 1,77,43,740 including 4,08,855 samples tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
US Daily Virus Death Toll Reaches 1,600
US daily virus death toll reached nearly 1,600, highest rate in 2.5 months, AFP reported quoting the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
11 New Cases Reported in Mizoram
At least 11 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases is 395 including 198 cured/discharged cases and 197 active cases.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.