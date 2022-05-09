India Records 3,207 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 29 Deaths in Past 24 Hours

Amidst a COVID-19 surge across the country, India on Monday, 9 May, recorded 3,207 fresh cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said in its health bulletin.

With a daily positivity rate of 0.05 percent, active cases in the country stood at 20,403. Meanwhile, a total of 3,410 patients recovered on Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 4,25,60,905.