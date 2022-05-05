ADVERTISEMENT
COVID-19: India Reports Uptick in Daily Infections With 3,275 Cases
With a daily positivity rate of 0.77 per cent, active cases in the country reached 19,179.
i
Amidst a COVID-19 surge in the country, India on Thursday, 5 May recorded an uptick in infections with 3,275 cases and 55 deaths in the last 24 hours, The Union Health Ministry said in its health bulletin.
With a daily positivity rate of 0.77 per cent, active cases in the country reached 19,179.
(This will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×