Why the Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccine is Now a Global Game Changer  

In the long dark tunnel that has been 2020, November stands out as the month that light appeared. Some might see it as bright light, others as a faint light – but it is unmistakably a light.

On November 9, Pfizer announced the interim results of its candidate vaccine, showing it to be “more than 90% effective” in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in late-stage human trials. The news was greeted with joy.