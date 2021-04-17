COVID Norms Flouted During Polls, Festival Led to Surge: AIIMS Dir

When the vaccination began, COVID cases went down significantly in January and February, but people stopped following COVID-19 protocol, which led to the mutation and rapid spread of the virus, said All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Saturday, 17 April.

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is causing widespread panic as India is now the second worst-hit country in the world, after the United States of America.

On Friday, India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.34 lakh new cases and more than 1,300 deaths.