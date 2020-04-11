Coronavirus Lockdown: India Now Needs Mitigation, Not Suppression

But now, some are arguing that after the 21-day lockdown, Yeh Jo India Hai Na, it needs to adopt mitigation as its strategy against coronavirus. But, mitigation is a political hot potato. We hear chief minister after chief minister saying, ‘Keep the lockdown going.’ Here is every CM’s nightmare – lockdown is removed, social distancing is abandoned, positive cases and deaths shoot up again and CM saab is blamed by the public. The Modi sarkar, too, is facing this dilemma.

But you know what, now is the time for the Modi sarkar and the state governments to bite this political bullet, and do what’s needed.

There are plenty of mitigation plans for the government to pick from – the Bhilwara district model, the containment zone strategy, the Kerala model. Top epidemiologists and economists have all shared mitigation plans. Let me try to sum them up:

Unlock non-corona districts – of India’s 736 districts, less than 290 have coronavirus cases, so around 450 are coronavirus-free right now. Lift the lockdown in those 450 districts. Let the economy re-start there.

Phase-wise lifting of lockdown – focus on cluster containment, remove travel restrictions gradually, isolate the elderly, enforce social distancing in public places, offices, etc.

Planned community testing, in larger numbers, across the country, to identify fresh clusters in advance, and to check if earlier hotspots are improving.

Keep increasing our healthcare capacity, to ensure more recoveries and fewer deaths.

Economic measures must also kick in immediately, not later – expand MGNREGA, increase Direct Bank Transfers to the poorest, allow crops to be harvested and reach the mandis to be sold, defer income tax, GST and EMIs, emergency funds for MSMEs to stay alive, cheaper loans for business, industry, agriculture, for everyone really!

Doing all of this is mitigation. Tackling coronavirus and economic distress side by side.