COVID-19: India Reports 2,483 New Cases, Positivity Rate at 0.55%
The recovery rate currently stands at 98.75 percent, with 1,970 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.
India on Tuesday, 26 April, reported 2,483 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's active caseload to 15,636.
The daily positivity rate is at 0.55 percent.
(This article will be updated.)
