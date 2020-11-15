41,000 New COVID-19 Cases Push India’s Tally to 4.79 Lakh

The Indian Council of Medical Research tested 8,05,589 more samples on Saturday, taking the total to 12,48,36,819.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with 17,44,698 cases till date. There are 86,470 active cases and 45,914 COVID-19 deaths.

Delhi's corona tally has reached 4,82,170 cases whereas 96 more fatalities pushed the national capital's death toll to 7,519.

The other worst-hit states are Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.