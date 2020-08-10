BS Yediyurappa Recovers from COVID-19, Discharged from Hospital

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was on Monday, 10 August, discharged from Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru after he recovered from COVID-19, reported ANI, citing information from Chief Minister’s Office.



Meanwhile, former President Pranab Mukherjee, on Monday, tweeted saying he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 84-year-old asked those who came in contact with him in the past week to self-isolate and also get tested.

With a single-day spike of 62,064 cases, India’s total COVID-19 tally crossed 22 lakh with over 44,000 deaths on Monday, 10 August, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.