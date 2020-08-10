BS Yediyurappa Recovers from COVID-19, Discharged from Hospital
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was on Monday, 10 August, discharged from Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru after he recovered from COVID-19, reported ANI, citing information from Chief Minister’s Office.
Meanwhile, former President Pranab Mukherjee, on Monday, tweeted saying he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 84-year-old asked those who came in contact with him in the past week to self-isolate and also get tested.
With a single-day spike of 62,064 cases, India’s total COVID-19 tally crossed 22 lakh with over 44,000 deaths on Monday, 10 August, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
- India recorded a single-day spike of 62,064 COVID-19 cases and 1,007 deaths on Monday, 10 August, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
- Karnataka Health Minister, on Sunday, said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalised
- A record number of over 7 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in a single day, Health Ministry said on Sunday
925 New COVID-19 Cases in Mumbai
Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,24,322 with addition of 925 new cases.46 deaths take the city’s toll to 6,842, reported PTI, citing the city’s civic body.
COVID-19 Cases in Tamil Nadu Cross 3 Lakh
Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu cross 3 lakh. Death toll in the state crosses 5000.
5914 COVID19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, out of which 976 are from Chennai.
65,141 persons tested, 6037 patients discharged and 114 deaths also reported.
707 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Delhi
707 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi on Monday, 10 August. 20 deaths and 1070 are reported to have recovered, migrated or been discharged on Monday.
1,056 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat: State Health Department
With 1,056 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarat's tally rises to 72,120; death toll up by 20 to 2,674, reported PTI, citing the State Health Department.
