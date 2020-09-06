Biggest Spike of 90,633 Cases Takes India’s COVID Tally to 41.13 L
With the highest single-day spike of 90,633 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID19 tally crossed the 41 lakh-mark on Sunday, 6 September.
The total case tally now stands at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated & 70,626 deaths.
- Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh extended his week-long isolation after testing negative for the novel coronavirus
- Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday
4.88 Crore Samples Tested Till Date
A total of 4,88,31,145 samples tested up to 5 September 2020. Of these, 10,92,654 samples were tested on Saturday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
