81,484 New COVID-19 Cases Take India’s Tally to Over 63.94 Lakh  

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, 2 October, doon after one of their closest White House aide tested positive for the virus.
On Friday, 2 October, India's COVID-19 tally reached 63,94,069 with a spike of 81,484 new cases and 1,095 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported.
According to the ministry's data, there are currently 9,42,217 active cases across the country, while 53,52,078 patients have been discharged, and the death toll has increased to 99,773.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will begin their quarantine process after Trump’s adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19. Their test results are awaited.
- India’s recovery rate rises to 83.70%
- The Centre on Wednesday issued guidelines for Unlock 5.0, under which cinemas, theatres and multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50% capacity from 15 October
- A total of 7,56,19,781 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 30 September, of which 14,23,052 samples were tested on Wednesday, the ICMR said
- Globally, over 33.8 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded so far, with the death toll at more than 1 million
Kerala State Government Imposes Section 144
The Kerala government has imposed Section 144 of CrPC, prohibiting the assembly of more than five people to control the surge in coronavirus cases in the state.
PM Modi Wishes Trump Quick Recovery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes a quick recovery and good health to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they tested positive for COVID-19.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Tests COVID Positive
India's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 63,94,069
