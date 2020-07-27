India’s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 14,35,453, Death Toll at 32,771
With the biggest spike of 49,931 cases, India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed the 14 lakh-mark on Monday, 27 July. The total number of cases in India now stands at 14,35,453 including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 discharged/migrated cases and 32,771 deaths.
Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 26 July is 1,68,06,803 including 5,15,472 samples tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) notified.
- The fatality rate has sharply declined to 2.35 percent, one of the lowest in the world, according to the the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data on Saturday
- PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate three new laboratories of the ICMR in Noida, Kolkata and Mumbai on 27 July via video conferencing
- North Korea locked down the border city of Kaesong after discovering the “the country’s first suspected case of COVID-19,” reported state media on Sunday, 26 July
- Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for COVID-19
1,68,06,803 Samples Tested Across India: ICMR
India’s COVID-19 Tally at 14.35 L, Death Toll Rises to 32,771
The total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 14,35,453 after India reported a single-day spike of 49,931 positive cases on Monday, 27 July.
6 New Cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands
At least six new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases on the island has risen to 324.
