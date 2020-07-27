India’s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 14,35,453, Death Toll at 32,771

With the biggest spike of 49,931 cases, India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed the 14 lakh-mark on Monday, 27 July. The total number of cases in India now stands at 14,35,453 including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 discharged/migrated cases and 32,771 deaths.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 26 July is 1,68,06,803 including 5,15,472 samples tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) notified.