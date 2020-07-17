COVID-19 & India: The Lancet Reveals the Most Vulnerable Districts

On Friday, 17 July, India officially crossed the 1 million mark in cases. We are the third country to cross this number after the US at 3.4 million and Brazil at 1.92 million.

According to data from the Heath Ministry, there are a total of 1,003,832 cases, 635,757 recoveries and 25,602 deaths in India so far.

The most affected states are still Maharashtra with 284,281 cases on 17 July, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi.